Fresh Mango Technologies awarded Cyber Essentials Assessor status

Yorkshire-based IT specialist Fresh Mango Technologies (UK) has been awarded Cyber Essentials assessor status.
Cyber Essentials (CE) represents the Government baseline standard for Cyber Security in the UK, and is particularly helpful to small and medium-sized businesses seeking to improve their cyber security in a cost-effective manner. As well as being CE-certified, Fresh Mango Technologies has now been awarded CE assessor status. This means that the company can assess CE submissions made by businesses, and approve or make recommendations in any shortfalls found accordingly.
Fresh Mango already provides an extensive range of business IT and cyber security services to clients in all business sectors across the Yorkshire region from offices in Leeds, Ripon and Skipton. Fresh Mango’s three UK sites and a sister company in the British Virgin Islands provide a unique combination of local onsite support coupled with remote IT Support. The company’s customer base embraces a variety of sectors such as finance, law, logistics, manufacturing and agriculture.
Fresh Mango attributes its success to a number of factors, as Managing Director Guy Phoenix said:
Fresh Mango demystifies IT and cyber security– our team members are patient and explain in clear and simple language what actions are needed. Our managed IT solutions help make our client’s businesses more dynamic and increase productivity across all departments.
We get IT out of the way for our customers so they can focus on growing their own businesses. We’re delighted to add Cyber Essentials assessments to our growing list of IT and cyber security services.