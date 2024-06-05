Fresh Mango Technologies awarded Cyber Essentials Assessor status

Yorkshire-based IT specialist Fresh Mango Technologies (UK) has been awarded Cyber Essentials assessor status.

Cyber Essentials (CE) represents the Government baseline standard for Cyber Security in the UK, and is particularly helpful to small and medium-sized businesses seeking to improve their cyber security in a cost-effective manner. As well as being CE-certified, Fresh Mango Technologies has now been awarded CE assessor status. This means that the company can assess CE submissions made by businesses, and approve or make recommendations in any shortfalls found accordingly.

Fresh Mango already provides an extensive range of business IT and cyber security services to clients in all business sectors across the Yorkshire region from offices in Leeds, Ripon and Skipton. Fresh Mango’s three UK sites and a sister company in the British Virgin Islands provide a unique combination of local onsite support coupled with remote IT Support. The company’s customer base embraces a variety of sectors such as finance, law, logistics, manufacturing and agriculture.