Public urged to register to be able to vote in General Election

Residents are being reminded to make sure that they are registered to vote ahead of the General Election which is taking place a month today.

On Thursday, 4 July 2024, the electorate in North Yorkshire will be voting to select Members of Parliament for seven constituencies across the county.

Residents have until Tuesday, 18 June 204, to register to vote

Apply for a postal vote by 5pm on Wednesday, 19 June 2024

If someone is unable to vote in person or by post they have until 5pm on Wednesday, June 26, to apply for a proxy vote

As a result of changes to constituency boundaries following a review by the Boundary Commission, the seven constituencies are:

Harrogate and Knaresborough

Richmond and Northallerton

Scarborough and Whitby

Selby

Skipton and Ripon

Thirsk and Malton

Wetherby and Easingwold

Anyone attending a polling station will need to bring photographic identification to be able to vote. There are many accepted forms of ID including a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence, full or provisional; a UK passport or a passport issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man, or any of the Channel Islands; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or blue badge.

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone without an accepted form of ID should apply for a free voter authority certificate by 5pm on Wednesday, June 26. Apply online at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate

More information on the General Election is available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/parliamentary-elections