Police investigate assault of 15-year old in Haxby

Police appealing for information after a 15-year boy was attacked by a group of other boys aged around 14 to 15.

It happened on The Village, outside the butcher’s shop in Haxby between 6.30pm and 7pm on Monday 27 May. The victim, who was with friends at the time, sustained injuries to his face when he was attacked by the group, one of whom was wearing a balaclava.

Police are particularly appealing for information about the group involved and any dash cam footage that may be available.

Please email sophie.hodgson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Sophie Hodgson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240093373 when passing on information.