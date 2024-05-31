Ben Pickles stands as the Labour PPC for Wetherby and Easingwold

Ben Pickles is standing as the Labour Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Wetherby and Easingwold.

Ben Pickles said: Wetherby holds a special place in my heart for familial reasons, within this brand new constituency with brand new boundaries. I joined Labour when I first started studying politics, because their view of social justice matches mine: improving opportunities for those who perhaps don’t have as many, especially young people.

Ben says that we have great Yorkshire towns which are being neglected, and only Labour have shown they are focused on helping to regenerate our high streets.

Ben said: The water companies are pumping sewage into our local rivers and seas, including the River Wharfe. I will fight for stronger regulation to decarbonise, make Britain a green energy superpower, and protect & restore nature & the environment in our communities; As a Teacher I know the education sector is in a perilous position. We have some fantastic professionals within the schools in Tadcaster, Wetherby, Easingwold and beyond, but the buildings are crumbling after years of underinvestment. I also back Labour’s plans for 6500 extra Teachers, ensuring that your children have specialists teaching them across the curriculum.

Ben met Georgina at the age of 19 and had their first child.