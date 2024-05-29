Operation Early Dawn not in place in North Yorkshire

An emergency measure was triggered by the Ministry of Justice on 15 May 2024, to deal with prison overcrowding in England – termed Operation Early Dawn.

The North Yorkshire Chief Constable has confirmed that the measures have not been implemented in North Yorkshire, and that no arrests will be delayed.

Chief Constable Tim Forber, North Yorkshire Police said: I want to make it absolutely clear that we are in the business of protecting people. Victims of crime need a service and I want York and North Yorkshire to be a no-go zone for criminals. There will be no let-up in the execution of warrants or delays in making arrests – not in York or North Yorkshire.

Operation Early Dawn makes recommendation that any defendants in police custody will remain in custody, and not be transferred to magistrates’ courts for bail hearings – in case there is no space in jail cells for that prisoner if they are remanded into custody.