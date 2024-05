Police are appealing for information after a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Volvo V70 collided on the A61, near to Ripon.

It happened at around 11.20am on Wednesday, 22 May 2024.

If you have any information or dashcam footage please email Steve.Wright1@northyorkshire.police.uk or call us on 101 and ask for Traffic Constable 1309 Wright.

Please provide the reference number 12240090105.