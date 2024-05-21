Fairfax Community Centre has plans to re-open in September 2024

The Fairfax Community Centre has been running at its capacity for many years, but a £278,397 refurbishment will provide extra space as well as more accessible facilities for users.

The centre previously offered s a wide range of activities for the community.

Built in June 1990, the current facility has been regularly hosting community activities as well as exercise classes. It is also used as a base for activity group meetings and local clubs.

Closed since December with most groups now in alternative venues.

North Yorkshire Council say they plan to reopen in September 2024

Following opening plans for 50 sessions a week in the main hall and another 25 sessions in the new functional space