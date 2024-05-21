Fairfax Community Centre has plans to re-open in September 2024

The Fairfax Community Centre has been running at its capacity for many years, but a £278,397 refurbishment will provide extra space as well as more accessible facilities for users.
The centre previously offered s a wide range of activities for the community.
- Built in June 1990, the current facility has been regularly hosting community activities as well as exercise classes. It is also used as a base for activity group meetings and local clubs.
- Closed since December with most groups now in alternative venues.
- North Yorkshire Council say they plan to reopen in September 2024
- Following opening plans for 50 sessions a week in the main hall and another 25 sessions in the new functional space
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for leisure, Cllr Simon Myers, said:
This project will create increased opportunities for our community so that we can provide more specialise programmes for people living with long-term health conditions.
By creating additional exercise areas, we can help more people to manage their conditions in a space that is local, welcoming and, importantly, is accessible. We will help people to move more and live well and feel great.