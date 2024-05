Mojo Bar on Parliament in Harrogate is heading to completion of the extension to the bar. They plan to open on the afternoon of Monday, 20 May 24.

The extension has allowed them to gain a smaller ground-floor, frontage, but 1st-floor space that extends all the way to above Nandos. The new space will be for “challenge games” such as interactive darts, pool, basketball shoot, along with some meetings space.



   





