Young pupil’s fundraising for Harrogate disability charity

An entrepreneurial young pupil at Western Primary School, Harrogate, has raised much-needed funds for a local charity.

Daniel Jackson, aged 9, was inspired to help the Harrogate-based Open Country, because of the work they do supporting local people with a disability to access and enjoy the countryside.

He spent weeks of his spare time making hundreds of bookmarks to sell, as well as collecting prizes for a grand draw.

Helped by his friend Alex, his fundraising stall raised an amazing £177. Kind-hearted Daniel said: I wanted to help Open Country because some people don’t find it easy to get outside into the countryside. So many of us take it for granted. I had a lot of fun raising the money and I’m really pleased at how much we made!