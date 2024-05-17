Daniel presenting the funds to Open Country Chief Officer David Shaftoe
Young pupil’s fundraising for Harrogate disability charity

17 May 2024

An entrepreneurial young pupil at Western Primary School, Harrogate, has raised much-needed funds for a local charity.

Daniel Jackson, aged 9, was inspired to help the Harrogate-based Open Country, because of the work they do supporting local people with a disability to access and enjoy the countryside.

He spent weeks of his spare time making hundreds of bookmarks to sell, as well as collecting prizes for a grand draw.

Helped by his friend Alex, his fundraising stall raised an amazing £177. Kind-hearted Daniel said:

I wanted to help Open Country because some people don’t find it easy to get outside into the countryside. So many of us take it for granted. I had a lot of fun raising the money and I’m really pleased at how much we made!

 

David Shaftoe, Chief Officer of Open Country said:

Daniel is one of our youngest supporters and we were thrilled to hear of his efforts. We were very impressed at his dedication and empathy – and we’re grateful to him.

 

