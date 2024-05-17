Appeal to find a missing 14-year-old boy

Nico was last seen at around 11pm on Thursday 16 May 2024.

Nico is around 4 feet 6” high, with a stocky build, fair complexion and shoulder-length brown hair.

He is thought to be wearing black joggers and a black t-shirt.

Nico, from the Bentham area, could be travelling by train and there is concern for his welfare.

If you believe you have recently seen Nico, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 if you believe you may know where they are now.

If you can, please quote reference NYP12240086307 when doing so.

Nico – if you see this message, please let someone know where you are, we just want to know that you are safe.