£370k investment in Boroughbridge and South Stainley to reduce storm overflows into river Ure and tributaries

Yorkshire Water is planning to invest £370k in two projects in Boroughbridge and South Stainley to reduce the number of storm water discharges into the River Ure and tributary.

The works will include upgrades and enhancements to the sewer network reduce to the flow of surface water into combined sewers during periods of heavy or prolonged rainfall. The projects include:

£230k investment to upgrade the Langthorpe storm overflow at Market Hill, Boroughbridge to reduce discharges into the river Ure

£140k investment at South Stainley, between Ripon and Harrogate, to upgrade and install a new valve and sealable manhole covers to prevent river water entering the sewer network, improve the resilience and longevity of existing assets, and reducing discharges in Stainley Beck, a tributary of the Ure.

These schemes help to achieve our target of reducing spills from storm overflows by 20% compared with 2021 figures. Yorkshire Water is working with Morrisons Water Services on these North Yorkshire projects with work expected to begin in May at South Stainley and starting in June at Langthorpe. The projects are part of a £180m investment project across Yorkshire by the end of April 2025 to reduce discharges from storm overflows.

Sarah Harper, project sponsor at Yorkshire Water, said: “We are committed to improving watercourses across Yorkshire and are investing £180m by April 2025 to reduce storm overflows.

“We’re also committed to transparency and recently launched an interactive map on our website so customers can quickly understand the live status of all of our overflows across the region. The map updates in 15-minute intervals and provides details on the current status of the overflow, as well as the most recent discharges from the overflow, helping people understand our operations and enabling them to make informed decision on when they enter the region’s rivers and coasts.”