Criminal investigation into Senior North Yorkshire Police Officer

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is conducting a criminal investigation into a senior North Yorkshire Police (NYP) officer.

IOPC received a conduct referral from NYP on 30 April 2024

The referral related to information provided by the officer during a series of vetting procedures

IOPC have stressed that they are allegations under investigation

The independent investigation began on 3 May and will look at:

Whether the officer may have committed, or witnessed and failed to report, a criminal offence

Whether the officer knowingly failed to disclose information during a number of vetting processes since that time

The officer has been notified that they under criminal investigation in relation to these matters, and served a notice informing them we are investigating potential gross misconduct relating to alleged breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour for: honesty and integrity; duties and responsibilities; and discreditable conduct.

The officer has been suspended from duty by NYP.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: We made a referral to the IOPC on 30 April 2024, and the officer has been suspended from duty. It would not be appropriate to comment further due to the IOPC’s ongoing investigation.

The North Yorkshire Police Senior Management team is now formed of:

Chief Constable Tim Forber – appointed April 2024

Deputy Chief Constable Scott Bisset – appointed April 2024

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Clarke – appointed December 2023

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox – appointed December 2023

Assistant Chief Officer Lisa Stitt – appointed June 2023