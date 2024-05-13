Wheel Easy introduce a new series of ‘Wheel Easy Intro’ rides

Harrogate’s leisure cycling club, Wheel Easy, is introducing a new series of ‘Wheel Easy Intro’ rides aimed at adult cyclists who are considering joining but unsure if they can manage the club’s short rides of around 20-25 miles.

Intro rides will be 15-20 miles at a gentle pace, along the traffic free Nidderdale Greenway, a former, mostly flat, railway line from Bilton to Ripley. There will be a coffee stop in Ripley, with a possible extension to Hampsthwaite. Bikes must be in good condition. Regular and electric are both welcome

The first Intro Ride will be on Sunday, May 26. All Wheel Easy rides start at 9.30am in the car park by the Squash Club at the Yorkshire Showground. Thereafter Intro rides will be on the first and/or third Sunday of each month from June to September, depending on the availability of ride leader Malcolm Margolis, the founder of Wheel Easy in 2006.

For more information email intro@wheel-easy.org.uk and visit www.wheel-easy.org.uk. The group will have a maximum of 8 riders so booking in advance is advised.