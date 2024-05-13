Motorcyclist dies after crash in Yorkshire Dales

A man from York had died after a car and motorbike collided in the Yorkshire Dales.

It happened at around 2.40pm, Sunday, 12 May 2024) on the B6255 just outside Hawes.

The crash involved a blue Renault Capture car which was travelling from Aysgarth towards Ribblehead and a black Triumph Speed Triple motorcycle which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old man from York, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Renault Capture is assisting police.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or dash cam footage which may have captured the collision or the vehicles beforehand, and anyone who witnessed either if they have not yet spoken to us.

If you have any information, please email our Major Collision Investigation Team at MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference number NYP-12052024-0275.