Investigation underway following violent incident in Harrogate

Police were called to reports that a man had suffered stab wounds in the Mayfield Grove area of Harrogate at just before 7.30pm last night (Sunday 12 May 2024).
Officers attended and found a man had suffered an injury to his hand.
A short time later two men were arrested in connection with the incident. A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 32-year-old man was arrested for wounding with intent. Both currently remain in police custody.
Following the incident, the victim received treatment in hospital for minor injuries.
The senior commander for the Harrogate District, Superintendent Teresa Lam commented:
Thankfully incidents of this nature are extremely rare in Harrogate, and they will not be tolerated. An investigation is now underway to establish the full circumstances.
I would like to stress that we are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe that there is any ongoing wider threat to the general public.
Anyone with information that could help us with our enquiries, however small, including any eyewitnesses accounts, CCTV or doorbell footage should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 12240083406. Alternatively, you can call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.