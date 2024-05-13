Investigation underway following violent incident in Harrogate

Police were called to reports that a man had suffered stab wounds in the Mayfield Grove area of Harrogate at just before 7.30pm last night (Sunday 12 May 2024).

Officers attended and found a man had suffered an injury to his hand.

A short time later two men were arrested in connection with the incident. A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 32-year-old man was arrested for wounding with intent. Both currently remain in police custody.

Following the incident, the victim received treatment in hospital for minor injuries.