Harrogate and Knaresborough Green Party continues to grow

The election results from 2 May 2025, saw 188 Green Party candidates being elected.

The Harrogate and Knaresborough Green Party is offering you the opportunity to find out more about how Greens do politics and make a change.

Green Party drop in sessions at Delicious, 108b Mayfield Grove HG1 5EY on the first Saturday of each month from 10.30am to 12am.

On 1 June 2024 one of the North Yorkshire Green Party Councillors will be at the drop in session – bring your questions about how our Council functions.

Further meet and chat sessions are planned for Saturdays 6 July, 3 August and 7 September. All will be at Delicious where members of the Harrogate and District Green Party will listen to your ideas and to answer any questions.

If you want to know anything before June 1st, just ring Gilly Charters on 07808863009.