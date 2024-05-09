Tom Seed to complete 20 miles, 1,000 pull-ups, 2,000 push-ups and 3,000 air squats in ten hours for charity

Harrogate resident to complete 20 miles, 1,000 pull-ups, 2,000 push-ups and 3,000 air squats in ten hours for charity

On Saturday 25 May 2024, Tom Seed is taking on an epic fitness challenge at functional fitness gym Eleven Eleven.

In just ten hours, Tom will:

Run 20 miles (32km)

1,000 pull-ups

2,000 push-ups

3,000 air squats

This impressive challenge, which falls the week after Mental Health Awareness Week, is to raise money for Mind charity. It has been created to show the mental resilience needed to complete something extremely taxing on the body under both fatigue and a time pressure.

Each hour, on the hour, Tom will perform what is known in the CrossFit world as “Murph”: a 1 mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and a further 1 mile run. The rest of the hour will be for rest and preparing for the next round.

Tom and the team at Eleven Eleven are inviting you to join them. They’re encouraging residents of Harrogate and local areas to come down for the day to show their support by taking on one of the workouts.

who attend will also be given one free workout at Eleven Eleven any time in the following two weeks.

Workouts are scalable for all levels of fitness and people are encouraged to book a slot and give it a go! If you’d like to take part please email Kelly on support@elevenelevensportsperformance.com or WhatsApp on 07985 716167 ahead of the day to secure your space.

If you can’t attend a workout but you’d like to support Tom on his epic challenge, you can donate to Mind here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomseedfitness