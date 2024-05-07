Kevin Foster Congratulates David Skaith on Mayoral Election Victory

Kevin Foster, Green Party candidate in the recent election for the Mayor of York & North Yorkshire, has offered his heartfelt congratulations to David Skaith who was elected Mayor on Thursday last week.

Kevin said, “This is a great opportunity for our huge and diverse region and as I said throughout my campaign, a collaborative approach will be key to making the mayoralty a success. I hope that David will have the same outlook and that we can all work with him to make York & North Yorkshire an even better place to live and work, by improving housing, transport, jobs and the environment”.