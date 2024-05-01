The Harrogate Vet to offer emergency out-of-hours pet care from new purpose-built facility

The Harrogate Vet is to offer 24 hour emergency services from a new purpose-built facility.

All vets offer an emergency services, but in Harrogate provide that service with vet practices in Leeds, Ripon, Thirsk or Wetherby.

On average a pet will require emergency veterinary services approximately three times during their lifetime. The most common cases seen by vets out-of-hours are seizures, the ingestion of toxins, wounds and orthopaedic injuries, along with vomiting, diarrhoea and uterine infections.

The service will be located within a brand new veterinary hospital which is currently being built on Ripon Road in the north of Harrogate.

This hospital will provide routine veterinary care and procedures during normal hours, in addition to the new out-of-hours emergency service.

Based over two floors, this new £1.6m facility will house the very latest veterinary facilities and equipment.

Five consulting rooms will offer a significant number of vet and nurse appointments, along with two operating theatres and an advanced dental suite.

The site will also house an in-house laboratory, a CT scanner, radiography and ultrasound facilities. In addition, to keep stress to a minimum for patients, the practice will have a large reception area with separate feline and canine waiting areas, in addition to separate dog and cat hospital wards.

The emergency service will operate 24/7, 365 days a year, with clinical staff on site at all times, so that veterinary care is available whenever a client and their pet may need it. A team of nine vets, nine nurses, four night nurses, one patient care assistant and two six client care advisors will operate the new hospital and the current The Harrogate Vet practice on Leeds Road.

A wide range of advanced services will be offered such as; laparoscopic surgery, CT imaging, vaccinations, surgery and dentistry, X-ray, hospitalisation for day cases and laboratory testing. In addition, veterinary nurses will offer pet health clinics and care for clients and their pets.

The Harrogate Vet Founder and Clinical Director, Katherine Jacklin BVetMed CertAVP MRCVS said: There used to be a hospital in Harrogate which covered the emergency services for all practices in the town. But this hospital closed its service 5 years ago and there’s not been any emergency veterinary service since. From when we opened five years ago, we have dreamed of providing round the clock care for our patients. So we are delighted to announce we’re bringing back 24 hour emergency services for Harrogate’s pets. We have a focus on offering exceptional care and the highest clinical standards to our patients, through a personalised and tailored service. And our ethos of being a local, friendly and welcoming practice will be at the heart of our new site – and its emergency service around the clock.

The new The Harrogate Vet hospital will be open for routine consultations from 8am until 7pm Monday-Friday, and from 9am until 5.30pm Saturday. Its out-of-hours service will run from 7pm until 8am Monday-Friday, and from 5.30pm Saturday through to 8am Monday, along with Bank Holidays.

Note: This service will be provided by The Harrogate Vet existing team of vets so, in order to keep this sustainable, we regret that we will not be able to cover the out of hours care for other practices in Harrogate. As such, The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons dictates that we must not see unregistered clients and must advise these clients to continue to use their own practice’s out of hours provision.