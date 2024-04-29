MP is birthday guest for heart support group

A Harrogate-based group set up to support people diagnosed with heart failure celebrated its first birthday this month.

The group – Harrogate Pumping Marvellous – started after Harrogate resident Mary Mann was diagnosed with heart failure. Mrs Mann’s condition can be managed with medication which she says has given her ‘a new lease of life’.

Mrs Mann’s experience spurred her on to help others when she discovered the Pumping Marvellous charity and started a Harrogate branch. The group, which meets on the last Friday of every month at the Harrogate Chocolate Factory Café, provides an opportunity for people living with heart failure to chat, discuss their problems and share their experiences.

On its first birthday meeting today the group was joined by Andrew Jones, Member of Parliament for Harrogate and Knaresborough. Mr Jones heard spoke to patients and heard first-hand the issues they face.

Mr Jones commented: Simply talking is sometimes an enormous tonic for people who share common experiences. That is why Pumping Marvellous is so important. It gives people a forum where they can learn from one another’s experiences and share how they have coped. And one year on it looks to be going strong. It was great to help them celebrate their birthday.