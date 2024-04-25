North Yorkshire Moors Railway launches new speciality services for 2024

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has launched its luxury offering to passengers for 2024 – the opportunity to join on board its 1940s Great Western Saloon carriage, a unique setting for its new Gin Tasting, Beer Tasting or Wine & Cheese services. All services depart on a return journey from Grosmont Station at 12:35pm to Pickering Station, which then arrives back at Grosmont Station at 3:20pm.

​Built in 1948, this carriage has fine furnishings and observation windows for guests to admire the fantastic views that the North York Moors has to offer – whilst being hauled by a historic locomotive.

Gin Tasting – 31st May

The NYMR have teamed up with Whitby Distillery to offer a Gin Tasting experience including a gin-based cocktail on arrival, a tasting serve of three different gins from Whitby Distillery, two full serves of a gin with a mixer, and a selection of savoury light bites and nibbles. The return journey is accompanied by a selection of tasty desserts along with tea and coffee.

Beer Tasting – 21st June

The Beer Tasting service is in collaboration with local brewery, Cropton Beers, and offers samples of four of their beers, two 500ml beers of your choice, a Ploughman’s lunch followed by a handmade cheesecake. Tea, coffee, and handmade chocolates will be served on the return journey and visitors will get an NYMR beer glass to take home.

Wine & Cheese – 25th July

Celebrate National Wine & Cheese Day with this special service that includes a welcome glass of Prosecco on arrival, a sample of three popular wines, two glasses of your choice of available wines, a selection of Yorkshire Cheeses, and a delicious dark chocolate tart. Tea, coffee, and handmade chocolates will be served on the return journey.

The experiences are £89.50 per person (aged 18+). There is also a Designated Driver Package available.

The Great Western Saloon is also available to charter, ideal for both business and personal events – whether that’s corporate entertaining, networking events, team away days, weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, or retirement parties. Charter the heritage carriage from now until 3 November 2024 on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunchtimes.

The ultimate way to travel, the charter experience includes:

An exclusive return journey from Grosmont to Pickering on board the Great Western Saloon

Signalman’s Buffet Lunch for 18 guests, which includes locally sourced savouries, freshly prepared salads and speciality breads on the outbound journey and a selection of desserts served with tea, coffee and chocolates

A dedicated member of staff to look after your group and assist with catering for your entire journey

Option for a bar onboard offering a small selection of wine, local beers, lagers and soft drinks

Kathryn Watson, Catering Manager at NYMR, said: The Great Western Saloon is such a unique venue to host and celebrate with family, friends, or colleagues. It’s fantastic to be able to offer this to visitors who are looking for something a little different for parties, networking, or business events – all with the scenic views of the North York Moors. Our new Speciality Services are offering new experiences on board and we can’t wait for them to start.

To book or for further information on the Speciality Services visit https://www.nymr.co.uk/speciality-services and for more information on Charters, visit https://www.nymr.co.uk/charters. Alternatively, email charters@nymr.co.uk or call 01751 472508.

