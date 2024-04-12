Stray, Woodfield and Hookstone by-election harrogate

Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone by-election results

12 April 2024

The Liberal Democrats have won the Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone division in Harrogate.

 

April 2024
Name of candidate Party Votes
John Ennis Conservative Party 768
Geoff Foxhall Labour Party 116
John Swales Reform UK 141
Andrew Timothy Liberal Democrats 1,094
Gilly Charters Green Party  376

Turnout 2,496 which is 41.1% of the electorate.

 

The most recent election was in 2022.

May 2022
Name of candidate Party Votes
Helen Burke Labour Party 189
John Ennis Conservative Party 910
Patricia Marsh Liberal Democrats 1350 Elected
Anna McIntee Independent 167

 

 

