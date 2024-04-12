Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone by-election results

The Liberal Democrats have won the Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone division in Harrogate.
|April 2024
|Name of candidate
|Party
|Votes
|John Ennis
|Conservative Party
|768
|Geoff Foxhall
|Labour Party
|116
|John Swales
|Reform UK
|141
|Andrew Timothy
|Liberal Democrats
|1,094
|Gilly Charters
|Green Party
|376
Turnout 2,496 which is 41.1% of the electorate.
The most recent election was in 2022.
|May 2022
|Name of candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Helen Burke
|Labour Party
|189
|John Ennis
|Conservative Party
|910
|Patricia Marsh
|Liberal Democrats
|1350 Elected
|Anna McIntee
|Independent
|167