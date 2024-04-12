Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone by-election results

The Liberal Democrats have won the Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone division in Harrogate.

April 2024 Name of candidate Party Votes John Ennis Conservative Party 768 Geoff Foxhall Labour Party 116 John Swales Reform UK 141 Andrew Timothy Liberal Democrats 1,094 Gilly Charters Green Party 376

Turnout 2,496 which is 41.1% of the electorate.

The most recent election was in 2022.