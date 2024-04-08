Police officer suspended and IOPC investigation opened following Tockwith incident

On 26 January 2024, North Yorkshire Police received a report of a road traffic collision in the Tockwith area.

Officers attended, and arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the incident. The man became violent towards officers, who used force to restrain and arrest him. He was taken to custody, and subsequently released on bail while enquiries continue.

Following concerns raised about the officers’ use of force, the incident was referred voluntarily by North Yorkshire Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who are investigating the circumstances.

Following a review, one officer was subsequently suspended from duty.

North Yorkshire Police have said that they want to reassure our communities that we take concerns of this nature very seriously, and will continue to work closely with the IOPC.