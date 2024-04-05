Your chance to help to decide councillors’ pay and expenses

Members of the public are being given the chance to help to decide the level of pay and expenses given to members of North Yorkshire Council.

Applications are open for people to join an independent panel which helps to set the pay and expenses for councillors.

The panel makes recommendations and provides advice to the council about their Members’ Allowances Scheme, which sets the amounts that elected members are paid to carry out their duties and the expenses they can claim.

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant chief executive for legal and democratic services, Barry Khan, said: This is a real opportunity for people who have an interest in local government and the work of councillors to help to determine the pay and expenses that councillors in North Yorkshire receive and be part of a friendly and professional panel.

The role involves approximately five meetings per year and a commitment to undertake some research and preparation ahead of these.

While some understanding of how local government works and approaches to how pay and reward structures are agreed may be beneficial, the emphasis is upon being able to represent the public interest.

Mr Khan added: We are looking to recruit people who can provide an objective and independent view and to review councillors’ duties, responsibilities and commitments to come up with a pay package that is proportionate and fair. While this is an important commitment, it is also one that can fit in with a busy family and work life and with other personal commitments.

Applicants must live or work in or on the border of the council area of the panel. The closing date for applications is Monday, April 22.

Interviews will be held in person at County Hall Northallerton on Friday, May 10.

Anyone interested in applying is asked to visit https://nycjobs.engageats.co.uk/Vacancies/W/6351/0/424601/19552/independent-remuneration-panel-member

More information about the North Yorkshire Council Panel can be found at: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/councillors-committees-and-meetings/councillor-allowances

Image attached: The main council chamber at County Hall in Northallerton. Applications are open to join an independent panel on councillors’ pay and expenses.