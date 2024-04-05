Overnight closures A1(M) in North Yorkshire

Drivers planning to travel on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire are advised to plan their journeys in advance as a bridge is due to undergo essential maintenance from 29 April 2024.

National Highways is repainting steel beams on the Moor Lane Bridge, which carries the A168 over the A1(M) near Walshford. This will protect key elements of the bridge from deterioration. At the same time, National Highways will be carrying out further maintenance on the A1(M) in this area.

To ensure this is carried out safely, a series of full overnight closures will be in place on the A1(M) between junctions 46 (Wetherby) and 48 (Boroughbridge).

Closures and diversions

The overnight closures will begin on 29 April on the A1(M) northbound between junctions 46 and 48 over up to three weeks. During these nights, the southbound carriageway will remain open.

From 18 May, this work will switch to the southbound side, with overnight closures on the A1M southbound between junctions 48 and 46 for a further period of around three weeks. The northbound side will stay open.

The closures will be in place each night, Monday to Friday, and every other weekend, between 8pm and 6am. The A1(M) will remain open during the day, and no road closures will take place over the May bank holiday weekends.

All work is subject to weather conditions and may be rescheduled if poor weather prevents it going ahead.

Drivers are advised to follow the fully signed diversion – and not rely on their satnavs. The northbound diversion will be via B1224 and A168, with the route reversed for the southbound work.