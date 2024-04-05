Business burglary in Harrogate

Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a commercial burglary that occurred in Harrogate.

It happened at 00:28am on Friday 05 April 2024 at HG Motors which is located off Bogs Lane in Starkbeck.

The offender(s) have gained entry to the premises via a roof panel and have removed a number of tools. These include an Autel MaxiSys pro diagnostic machine including its black and red case, similar to the one in this image.

A Milwaukee Impact tool and grinder in black and red and a set of Franklin and Signet ratchet spanners were also taken.

Police are interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed any vehicles or people on Bilton Hall Drive around the time of the offence, which is located near to where HG Motors is.

Please email katie.jacobs@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Katie Jacobs or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240058918 when passing on information.