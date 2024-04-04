Fatal industrial accident in Ripon

Emergency responded to a fatal industrial accident at a vehicle recovery garage on Boroughbridge Road in Ripon on Friday (29 March 2024).

It happened at around 8am and resulted in the death of a man aged in his 30s from the Darlington area.

He was sadly pronounced dead the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by the police.

Ambulance, air ambulance, fire and police teams were in attendance.

Police are assisting the accident investigation lead by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

REF: 12240054680