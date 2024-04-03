Pedestrian crossings for Wetherby Road and Oatlands Drive

Proposals for two pedestrian crossings in Harrogate have been developed following feedback from road safety groups, local schools and parents.

North Yorkshire Council is asking the public to share their views on the two proposed crossings at the junctions of Slingsby Walk and Oatlands Drive and Slingsby Walk and Wetherby Road.

A tiger crossing is proposed for Slingsby Walk and Oatlands Drive, with segregated zones for cyclists and pedestrians. The crossing would include a raised table, which will make the crossing more visible whilst acting as a traffic calming measure.

For Slingsby Walk and Wetherby Road, the proposal is to install a signalised toucan crossing for pedestrians and cyclists. This would ensure a safer crossing over Wetherby Road which prioritises non-motorised users.

As the proposals require the construction of a new footpath and cycleway over an area which is currently designated as ‘Stray land’, the council must dedicate land in exchange to the Duchy of Lancaster, which owns the Stray parkland.

Therefore, the council is also inviting people to share their views on proposals for exchanging land. These include:

The land is immediately adjacent to the Stray and to the proposed crossing on Wetherby Road, as it is of good quality, grassed and has several mature trees. This is the council’s preferred option.

Six small areas of road verge off Hookstone Chase. The land is grassed and immediately adjacent to residential and commercial properties.

One area of road verge off Hookstone Road. It is grassed and has several mature trees.

The area has a by-election on the 11 April 2024, and some of the candidates have commented.

John Swales, Reform UK candidate for the Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone Division: I would support the installation of safer crossing points for pedestrians and cyclists. If you are around those junctions it is easy to see for yourself the volume of traffic, and the difficulty there can be in crossing the roads. However it is with a number of concerns, or reservations. Firstly it is not clear how the pre-consultation was undertaken, and why that did not also include motorists. Secondly, the previously published cost was £75K for this work – questions need to be asked as to why the total costs is so high for just two crossing points. And finally these changes will take some of the Stray land, while that isn’t ideal, I would support support the council’s proposed option of land exchange near the Wetherby Road crossing. Also, I wouldn’t support a 20mph speed limits or junctions being made one-way, without a clear understanding of the benefits and drawbacks.

John Ennis, Conservative candidate for the Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone Division: Having myself campaigned over several years for pedestrian / cyclist crossings at these two points on Slingsby Walk, I welcome the fact the council is bringing these proposals forward, and would encourage local residents to respond to the consultation.

Gilly Charters, Conservative candidate for the Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone Division: said: Both of these crossings will support active travel by pedestrians and cyclists. The Green Party advocates for active travel as this helps improve air quality, increases levels of exercise and can benefit mental health. Good road safety helps all road users. The local Greens have led the way at North Yorkshire to address speed limits and road safety issues in particular around schools and presented a pilot scheme to Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Constituency Committee which paved the way for campaigns groups to get safety measures in place on the roads around schools on the western side of Harrogate. If elected I will work with all Councillors, irrespective of their Party, if they are willing to listen and hear the residents concerns about road safety , active travel and Climate Change and join me in putting People and the Planet before Party Politics. Regarding the council’s reference to possible further traffic changes in the Oatlands Drive area, I am supportive in principle of 20MPH, but opposed to any introduction of local one-way systems.

The Liberal Democrats and Labour candidate were also asked for comment, but have not commented.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: Ensuring people can cross the road safely is incredibly important. Therefore, we are keen to implement these two crossing points in Harrogate, especially as they are close to schools in the area. We have produced these plans after consulting with road safety groups as well as school staff and parents, so we hope they will receive overall support. I’d encourage people to share their views on both schemes, and also express which land exchange they would prefer.

The deadline for comments is Sunday, 14 April 2024.

For more information and to view the plans, visit North Yorkshire Council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/harrogatecrossing

Any comments should be emailed to Area6.Boroughbridge@northyorks.gov.uk (using ‘Oatlands Drive/Wetherby Road crossing consultation’ in the email title).

Alternatively, write to North Yorkshire Council, Highways and Transportation, Area 6 Boroughbridge Office, Stump Cross, Boroughbridge, YO51 9HU.

This is the first phase of potential changes in the Oatlands Drive area. It could include a 20mph speed limit, subject to consultation, and further active travel schemes and changes.