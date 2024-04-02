Vintage Tractor Road Run

The third Brian Chester Road Run will take place on Saturday 13 April 2024 as a hotly anticipated preview of Tractor Fest at Newby Hall in June.

More than 50 vintage tractors are expected to take part in the road run which has raised more than £1,500 to date for the Sir Robert Ogden MacMillan Centre at Harrogate District Hospital.

The event is organised by the West Yorkshire group of the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club (NVTEC) in memory of local farmer, founding Tractor Fest member and former NVTEC chairman Brian Chester.

The tractors can be enjoyed on a route around Galphay, Dallowgill Moor and Low Grantley, setting off from Tates Garden Centre, Larkhill Nurseries in Ripon at 10.30am and returning around 1pm.

Mark Nicholson, chair of West Yorkshire NVTEC, said: The annual Brian Chester Road Run has become a popular fixture in our members diaries and is our opportunity to share our love of vintage and classic tractors while remembering the legacy of a great man and his love of Tractor Fest. We are delighted to be, once again, raising money for a cause which is close to Brian’s family’s hearts and we would be very grateful if the communities on the route are able to support us and dig deep.

Tractor Fest is the UK’s largest tractor festival and takes place at award-winning country house and gardens Newby Hall, North Yorkshire (Saturday 8 June to Sunday 9 June). Occupying 120 acres, Tractor Fest attracts more than 12,000 visitors annually and features more than 1,500 vintage and modern tractors, stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

This year’s festival will celebrate orange tractor marques including the Allis Chalmers, as well as harvesting and threshing machinery and an exhibition of vintage and modern European cars. The show will also feature displays from specialist marque clubs and working vintage machinery.

A host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink make Tractor Fest a great family day out. Admission includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Other fun activities for families over the weekend include mini tractor driving, face painting, colouring and interactive exhibits. There are also trade stands, crafts and a choice of street food.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins and Econ Engineering. The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.