Paul Haslam is standing as an independent candidate for the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire

Paul Haslam is standing as an independent mayoral candidate for York and North Yorkshire.

Many will know Paul for being a Borough, and North Yorkshire Counsellor in the Bilton area of Harrogate. He was very active in opposing the proposals of a relief road through the Nidd Gorge area.

In the video he talks about his approach for being effectively the North Yorkshire Minister in Westminster, that it doesn’t currently have, and the need for setting a long-term version based on a consensus view, not just what the mayor believes.