Saturday DalesBus 59 between Harrogate, Bolton Bridge and Skipton has now been suspended due to the emergency closure of the A59 road at Kex Gill and the start of additional roadworks this week near Burley-in-Wharfedale on the diversionary route.

The usual route and timetable will resume when the road reopens. The latest updates will be available online at www.dalesbus.org/59.

DalesBus 74 will however continue to provide the usual Saturday bus service between York, Harrogate, Otley, Ilkley, Bolton Abbey and Grassington – full details are at www.dalesbus.org/74. This bus leaves Harrogate Bus Station every Saturday at 0925, returning from Bolton Abbey at 1725.