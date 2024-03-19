David Skaith, the Labour Party candidate for Mayor of York and North Yorkshire

The new Mayor will lead the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The Mayor has responsibility for transport, housing and planning, and finance powers, as well as the functions of the Police and Crime Commissioner, supported by an appointed Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime.

As the Chair of the Combined Authority, the Mayor works with partners across the region and beyond to deliver regeneration and economic development, and co-ordinate the long-term programmes that aim to transform North Yorkshire.

Election will take place on 2 May 2024.

Keith Tordoff – Independent Candidate

Felicity Cunliffe – Lister – Libdems

David Skaith – Labour

Kevin Foster – Green Party

Keane Duncan – Conservative Party

Paul Haslam – Independent Candidate