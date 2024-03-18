Geoff Foxall to stand as Labour candidate in the by-election for the Stray, Woodlands, and Hookstone division

Harrogate & Knaresborough Labour Party have selected Geoff Foxall to stand as Labour candidate in the upcoming by-election for the Stray, Woodlands, and Hookstone division.
Geoff has been a community campaigner in Harrogate, where he has lived all his life, working as a teacher at Harrogate High School then school governor at Harrogate High, Harrogate College, the Grammar School, and Starbeck School in retirement. In his spare time he is a passionate advocate for public libraries, a community archaeologist, and a keen walker. He regularly organises community hikes for elderly people, and takes his four grandchildren for walks across the Stray and through Hookstone woods.
Geoff Foxall said:
If elected, I will work passionately to deliver a fresh start for the area that I love and for the town where I was born and have lived in my entire life.
My eight years as a Labour Councillor on Harrogate District Council including four years as Group Leader, have given me the experience to hold the Conservative Council to account for poor quality roads, unreliable public transport, and cuts to our public services. The North Yorkshire Labour Group is influential and growing and if elected I would join their ranks to advocate for a fairer and stronger North Yorkshire.
As chair of Starbeck Residents Association I was active in opposing a relief road through the Nidd Gorge and creating a community woodland in the Green Belt between Harrogate and Knaresborough. I have also opposed overdevelopment in the Starbeck and Kingsley Road areas of Harrogate.
My priorities if elected would be to bring together politicians and community groups from all walks of life to deliver improved roads, better and more reliable public transport, and investment in our care services and local schools.