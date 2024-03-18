Geoff Foxall to stand as Labour candidate in the by-election for the Stray, Woodlands, and Hookstone division

Harrogate & Knaresborough Labour Party have selected Geoff Foxall to stand as Labour candidate in the upcoming by-election for the Stray, Woodlands, and Hookstone division.

Geoff has been a community campaigner in Harrogate, where he has lived all his life, working as a teacher at Harrogate High School then school governor at Harrogate High, Harrogate College, the Grammar School, and Starbeck School in retirement. In his spare time he is a passionate advocate for public libraries, a community archaeologist, and a keen walker. He regularly organises community hikes for elderly people, and takes his four grandchildren for walks across the Stray and through Hookstone woods.