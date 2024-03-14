Motorbike theft suspects arrested – Montpellier, Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police received a report at about 6pm on 13 March 2024, that four suspects were interfering with a motorbike parked on Montpellier Parade, Harrogate.

Officers were deployed to the area, and with the assistance of CCTV tracking the suspects, and detained two people as they were pushing the motorbike away.

Two other suspects were seen walking up Cold Bath Road, and when officers arrived they ran off. However, officers caught up with them, and they were detained after a short foot chase.

The four suspects, all male, aged 16, 17, 20 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle. Two were also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage, and going equipped for theft.