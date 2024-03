This morning we spoke with John Ennis who is standing as the Conservative candidate for Stray, Woodlands & Hookstone division for North Yorkshire Council by-election.

Gilly Charters has been selected as the Green Party candidate, and Geoff Foxall for Labour.

Today was the deadline for nominations, and they will be announced formally at 4pm on 14 March 2024.

The election takes place on the 11 April 2024, and follows the resignation of Pat Marsh.