Prestigious project in Harrogate shortlisted for RICS Awards

Some of Yorkshire and Humber’s most impressive recent building projects compete in distinguished scheme

One of Harrogate’s most impressive recent building projects has been revealed as a finalist in the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards, Yorkshire and Humber 2024.

Church Farm, shortlisted in the Residential Development category, will be judged by an expert judging panel.

Church Farm is a residential development of nine houses with two converted from the original farm buildings.

The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

The entries are shortlisted across five categories – Residential Development, Community Benefit, Heritage, Public Sector, Refurbishment-Revitalisation.

Chair of the Yorkshire and Humber RICS Awards judging panel, Mark Rugg, said: It is inspiring to see such inspirational projects in Yorkshire and Humber shortlisted for these awards. It is a true testament to the dedication of surveying professionals despite challenging times in recent years. I wish all of the projects the best of luck.

Companies still have the opportunity to enter an additional six categories – to be judged nationally – and have until 26th April to submit their entry. Amongst the national categories is the new Ambassador of the Year Award category.