Harrogate set to welcome the very best supercars at Apollo Capital Event

Some of the world’s most powerful and thrilling supercars are expected in Harrogate this weekend as leading luxury car financier Apollo Capital hosts its very first client and supercar club open day.

The Supercars & Caffeine event will take place on Sunday, 17 March 2024 between 10am and 1pm, with various high-powered cars expected to be parked outside at The Lenz on Hornbeam Park.

Supercar owners from across the country have been invited to show their vehicles, while spectators can also book their tickets to see what is sure to be a mighty display of horsepower.

Tickets can be booked HERE.

Founded in 2020 by CEO Andy King and Managing Director, David Moss, Apollo is one of the UKs leading finance brokers, specialising in the funding of luxury, classic, super and hypercars.

With a strong track record of delivering funding requirements ranging from £50,000 up to multimillion pound cars, the business operates in a high net-worth market of successful entrepreneurs and serial car collectors – recently arranging funding for several rare Pagani hypercars valued in total over £20m.

All proceeds from the event – which is being held in conjunction with partners Petrolheadonism.club – will go to Apollo Capital’s charity fund for 2024 which is supporting the work of Saint Michael’s Hospice.

CEO Andy King said: This is the first event of its kind to be held on Hornbeam Park since a classic car rally started here almost 20 years ago and we are excited to host what will be an awesome display of cars. The interest we have had from within the supercar community has been superb with all proceeds from the event going to Saint Michael’s Hospice, which is our chosen charity for 2024.

Al Bivio restaurant will be open and serving throughout the event.