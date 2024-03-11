Green Party announces Gilly Charters as their candidate for Stray, Woodlands & Hookstone division

Gilly Charters has been selected as the Green Party candidate for Stray, Woodlands & Hookstone division in the North Yorkshire Council by-election on 11 April.

She has lived in Harrogate and Knaresborough for over 40 years, and 20 of those have been in Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone. She now lives just up the road on Forest Moor, and has family still living in this Division.

Currently she works part-time as a parent support for a special school near Thirsk. Before this she spent most of her working life as a secondary school teacher in Knaresborough, and some time as a local probation officer.

She is involved with Harrogate Quakers, and volunteers with a local mental health charity. She also enjoys playing and listening to music and loves being a granny.

She’s been a member of the Green Party for over 30 years because of its focus on social justice and the environment. She believes strongly that everybody deserves good quality public services and a clean and safe environment.

Gilly says: Harrogate desperately needs reliable clean public transport, to enable people of all ages & abilities to get to work, shop & socialise. Greens want to make it easy to get renewable energy into all homes, to use active forms of travel safely, to clean up air and water, and to encourage sustainable businesses. I will also make sure that planning decisions affecting Stray, Woodlands & Hookstone take all residents’ views & needs into account. It’s a privilege to have been chosen to represent this area, and I am really looking forward to working with the team of four Greens already on North Yorkshire Council. I can’t wait to support their existing campaigns to end sewage dumping into waterways, reduce speed limits around schools, and ensure new houses are affordable to heat.

To find out more about the Green Party or if you wish to help Gilly during the election campaign please email greengillycharters@gmail.com.