New for Springtime Live 2024

Super Spaniel Shows, a crazy climbing wall and mini Land Rover rides are just some of the new activities to enjoy at this year’s Springtime Live.

Springtime Live is on Saturday 23 March 2024, hosted by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society which also organises the Great Yorkshire Show.

Held on the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, expect a host of farm animals from pigs and goats, to ferrets and giant tortoises and all demonstrations and hands-on workshops are included.

For the first time, there will be two performances of Super Spaniel Shows which cover 24 hours in the life of an Assistance Dog. Hosted by Chloé Fuller, her incredible dogs have wowed audiences at various events, generating millions of views on social media.

Chloé’s passionate work has been featured extensively in the media, having recently presented on BBC Morning Live, Crufts, The One Show, This Morning and Steph’s Packed Lunch. Chloé, who is dedicated to improving diversity and recognition of disabilities in the media said: Myself, Ted and Cinna can’t wait to perform at Springtime Live! We’ll be bringing you everything from Super Spaniel Ted getting me undressed to Super Spaniel Cinna unloading the washing machine. We’re so excited to showcase how dogs can change lives and how disability doesn’t have to be a barrier to success.

Also new for this year are mini Land Rover rides and Crazy Climb Climbing Wall as well as a host of other fun activities including vintage tractors, alpacas and meeting the Easter Bunny!

Tickets are on sale now and due to its popularity, tickets can only be purchased in advance and entry times will be staggered for the first time.

Springtime Live is from 9am to 4:30pm. Tickets cost £12 for adults and £8 for children or a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children) for £36. Under 2s are free. These are on sale at www.springtimelive.co.uk