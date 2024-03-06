Dates Announced for Return of The Harrogate Food & Drink Festival for Its Fourth Consecutive Year

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival marks return to The Stray in the heart of central Harrogate, promising heightened production & a brand-new line-up

The Harrogate Stray for Harrogate Food & Drink festival on 29 and 30 June 2024.

The popular Food & Drink Festival is set to embark on The Stray for Harrogate’s fourth annual celebration of local talent and global cuisine. Promising an enriching experience, the festival invites attendees on an immersive journey through its array of delicious offerings, interactive experiences, live entertainment, and more.

With steadfast commitment to culinary diversity, the festival’s street food arena boasts a selection of cuisines from around the globe; from Middle Eastern delights to classic Yorkshire favourites, the attendees can embark on a sensory experience that caters to all tastes and preferences.

Each year, the festival maintains dedication to showcasing local flavours and supporting small businesses. The festival’s Artisan Markets, containing over 120 market stalls, serve as a vibrant showcase of savoury treats, home-baked pastries, locally crafted goods, and more.

Festival Manager, Nikki Orrell said: Every year the Artisan Market is packed full of local delights. This is a fantastic opportunity for local traders and small businesses to showcase their produce.

Festival attendees seeking refreshment can enjoy an extensive variety of beverages at the festival’s independent bars, offering specialty ciders, rum, gin, and wines. For beer enthusiasts, there’s a selection of IPAs, lagers, and beloved cask favourites waiting at the Full Ale House.

In addition to the culinary delights, the festival hosts a range of entertainment options, including a Live Music Stage, a Cookery Theatre in collaboration with Yorkshire Food Guide, a Live Entertainers Stage, Kids Activities, Roaming Comedy, and a Funfair & Inflatable Land. With such a diverse array of attractions, attendees can experience the region’s local talent while enjoying a day of amusement suitable for all ages.

Michael Johnston, Festival director, said: Each year, we prioritise heightening our eccentric production and live entertainment. This year, we want to build on the success of last year’s tributes, so we’re bringing more incredible acts to the stage, which we’ll announce shortly.

Beyond the festivities, the festival strives to unite friends and families of all ages and cultures for a weekend of celebration. Furthermore, the festival remains committed to mental health awareness through partnership with Harrogate Mind. By collecting donations through optional contributions on ticket sales and various activities throughout the event, the festival hopes to surpass its record of over £100,000 raised for mental health charities.