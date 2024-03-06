By-election to be held in Stray, Woodlands & Hookstone

A by-election for the North Yorkshire Council division of Stray, Woodlands & Hookstone has been called for Thursday, 11 April 2024.

The seat has become vacant following the resignation of Cllr Patricia Marsh.

Anyone interested in becoming a candidate must submit a completed set of nomination forms between 10am on Wednesday, 6 March, and 4pm on Wednesday, 13 March 2024.

Residents of the Stray, Woodlands & Hookstone division have until midnight on Friday, 22 March, to register to vote and until 5pm on Monday, 25 March, to apply for a postal vote. If someone is unable to vote in person or by post they have until 5pm on Wednesday, April 3, to apply for a proxy vote.

Voters attending the polling station for the by-election on Thursday, 11 April, will need to bring photographic identification to be able to vote.

There are many accepted forms of ID, including a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence, full or provisional; a UK passport or a passport issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man, or any of the Channel Islands; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or blue badge. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone without an accepted form of ID should apply for a free voter authority certificate by 5pm on Wednesday, 3 April.

Register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and apply for a postal vote at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote

Apply online at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate

More information on the by-election is available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/elections