Wellspring mental health charity appoints interim CEO

Wellspring Therapy and Training, the acclaimed Harrogate-based counselling and training centre, has appointed an interim chief executive officer.

Nick Garrett will take the place of Emily Fullarton, the charity’s executive director, who started her maternity leave this week.

Wellspring, which was founded in 2003 and is based at St Andrew’s Vicarage in Starbeck, provides affordable short and long-term private counselling for the Harrogate and district community.

Emily Fullarton commented: I am absolutely delighted to be leaving Wellspring in the very safe and capable hands of Nick, backed up by a hard-working, committed and enthusiastic team. Nick’s experience and expertise are just what Wellspring needs – and I know he will be a real asset to Wellspring in my absence. There is no doubt that the global pandemic, followed by a severe cost-of-living crisis, has had a detrimental effect on the mental health of both children and adults across all sections of society. As a result, the demand for our services in the Harrogate area is growing fast. I know Nick will take the challenges this presents in his stride.

Nick, who lives in Knaresborough and is a Pioneer Pastor at Gracious Street Methodist Church in the town, said: Every week our volunteers and staff work alongside people to transform their lives so it’s such a privilege to join the team. I’m looking forward to developing our relationship with the NHS, supporting our fantastic team and sustaining our funding. It is becoming increasingly important and necessary to provide affordable private mental health care, both because of the long waiting lists on the NHS and the cost of most private therapy and counselling. What makes Wellspring’s work unique in is that we offer affordable long-term, open-ended counselling where needed. Our clients can choose an amount they feel able to pay, this often as low as £5 or £15 per session. Unfortunately, this type of therapy is not currently widely available from the NHS. Most private counselling typically costs between £45-60 for each session, but many of our clients are unable to afford this. We aim to restore hope, develop resilience and facilitate positive change in people’s lives. We are passionate about enabling people to find healing and seeing them move towards emotional, mental and spiritual wellbeing. We are a charity motivated by Christian faith, but our services are offered to all regardless of gender, sexual orientation, ethnic or cultural background and to people of any faith or none and whatever their financial situation.

Nick, who was educated at Ripon Grammar School and the University of Wales, has had a varied and successful career, working in financial services, manufacturing, in local government at Leeds City Council and North Yorkshire County Council, where he specialised in technology and transformation before a career in consultancy. Nick is also the co-founder of Knaresborough Connectors.