Highfield Prep Scores Big with First-Class Sports Program and Renowned International Rugby Player Teaching Staff

The PE department at Highfield Prep School boasts three former international rugby players solidifying the first-class sports program that the school offers its pupils aged 4-11 yrs.

The Harrogate-based prep school sports program not only emphasizes physical fitness but also instils values like teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship in its pupils.

One of the highlights of Highfield Prep School’s sports program is its renowned teaching staff, which includes three former international rugby players among its ranks; John Liley; Ex-England International and Leicester Tiger full back, Philippa Freer; former Scotland Hooker and Women’s Cup Finalist, Dario Kellet former Croatian U18 and Europe Trophy winner. These experienced athletes bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the school, providing pupils with top-notch coaching and mentorship in various sports disciplines, particularly rugby.

Highfield PE Coordinator, John Liley said: I love the element of learning from failure, passion and desire. There are no guarantees in life but I do believe you can achieve anything with consistent hard work and determination which I have learnt from my playing career and I like to teach that to the children. The presence of ex-pro and semi-pro rugby players on the teaching staff not only elevates the quality of coaching but also serves as a source of inspiration for pupils aspiring to excel in sports. The first-hand experience and insights shared by these players contribute significantly to the development of young athletes, helping them hone their skills and reach their full potential.

Highfield PE Assistant, Dario Kellet has played rugby since he was 7 years old and has not only played for his home country of Croatia, but also for Loughborough Town and Harrogate Rugby Club.

Dario said: My personal experiences and expertise allow me to help coach the children to be the best they can be. Having played for different teams and in different countries, it has taught me a lot about what I’d expect and want from professional coaching and therefore, I can cascade this knowledge down to the children in their PE lessons.

Highfield Prep School’s commitment to sports excellence, coupled with its exceptional teaching staff, sets it apart as a premier institution for students interested in sport. By providing a nurturing environment where students can thrive both academically and athletically, the school continues to produce well-rounded individuals prepared to succeed in all aspects of life.