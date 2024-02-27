By-election likely following resignation of Cllr Pat Marsh from North Yorkshire Council

A by-election is likely to be called for the Stray, Woodlands & Hookstone division of North Yorkshire Council.

The seat has become vacant following the resignation of Cllr Patricia Marsh.

A by-election will be triggered if two electors from the North Yorkshire area request it. It will then take place within 35 days of the requests. If no requests are received, the seat will remain vacant until the next ordinary elections to the council in 2027.

All requests for a by-election regarding this vacancy must be sent to: Proper Officer, County Hall, Racecourse Lane, Northallerton DL7 8AD or elections@northyorks.gov.uk

More information is available on North Yorkshire Council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/elections