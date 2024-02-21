Ripley Castle throws open the castle gates for the first of its monthly markets with Real Markets this Sunday 25 February.

Taking place on the last Sunday of every month, Feb – Nov, with a special Christmas market on Sunday 8 December, Real Markets will bring Yorkshire’s finest local and speciality producers of food, drink, crafts and more to the stunning setting of this North Yorkshire castle.

This Sunday sees a host of talented food producers, from Harrogate-based Baltzersen’s to specialist charcuterie from Wass Farm in Ampleforth. Talented makers include Bee Natural Wraps from East Yorkshire who make natural wax wraps to keep your food fresh and Lily & Rabbit from Knaresborough who make award-winning goats milk soap.

Real Markets is in Ripley Castle’s Courtyard and entry is free, plus access to the Castle’s gardens and grounds is also free on market day. Ensuring it’s a day out for all the family, dogs on leads are welcome to the market, gardens and grounds too.

There will be two Ripley Castle tours available this Sunday too, however bookings via the Ripley Castle website is recommended.

For more information please visit www.realmarkets.co.uk