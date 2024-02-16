Drivers advised of delays as A1M junction 44 roundabout expected to remain closed tonight

Drivers travelling on the A1M and A64 near Leeds are advised of likely delays during this evening’s peak traffic period (16 February) as junction 44 of the A1M (Bramham Interchange) is expected to remain closed throughout this evening and overnight following a fuel spillage.

The A64 westbound approaching junction 44 also remains closed from the A162 near Tadcaster, with A64 westbound traffic being diverted down the A162 to join the A1M at junction 42 (Selby Fork).

The spillage, which occurred yesterday morning, has affected all lanes around the roundabout, causing damage to the road surface. All exit and entry slips from the roundabout also remain closed; however, the fast slip from the A1M northbound to the A64 eastbound is open.

In the meantime, drivers planning to travel in the area are advised to allow extra time for their journeys or avoid the area if possible.

National Highways was alerted to the incident at around 11.20am yesterday (Thursday 15 February). Specialist services have been at the scene to treat the spillage, with partial resurfacing carried out on the eastern side of the roundabout last night.

The outside lane of the roundabout is due to undergo resurfacing overnight, with the aim of reopening this lane tomorrow morning. Lane 1 of the A64 eastbound from the roundabout, and the southbound exit slip from the A1M onto junction 44 will also be resurfaced.

Resurfacing on the inside lane of the roundabout, lane 2 on the A64 eastbound from the roundabout, the A1M southbound entry slip at junction 44 and Paradise Way is due to be resurfaced during tomorrow.

Further resurfacing is due to take place on the roundabout and slip roads during the weekend and into Monday. Further updates will be shared in due course.

National Highways continues to work with suppliers to have the roundabout safely reopened as soon as possible.