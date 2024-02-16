Crimple Valley set to return for runners as Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k approaches

Set in the famous spa town of Harrogate, the annual Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k returns on Sunday 30 June with Crimple Valley reopening for runners for the event.

Date: Sunday 30th June 2024

Time: 10 am

Location: Harrogate Sports & Fitness Club, Hookstone Wood Road, Harrogate HG2 8PN

Enter the Harmony Energy Harrogate 10k here:https://racebest.com/races/uq584

Event Contact: events@harrogate-harriers.co.uk

Last year, almost 1,000 runners participated, which proved to be a huge hit. Runners got to see the picturesque hills of Harrogate, with the start and finish taking place at the Harrogate Sports and Fitness Centre.

The 10k and Junior Fun Run follows an undulating route that is approximately 70% tarmac road, with the rest on good footpaths.

Event organisers – local running club Harrogate Harriers – are busy preparing for the highly anticipated event with dozens of volunteers and partners ensuring the run will accommodate runners of all levels, making it suitable for beginners and seasoned club runners alike.

The event is sponsored by Harmony Energy, a Knaresborough-based renewable energy developer, which builds, owns and operates renewable energy facilities throughout the UK, France, Poland, Germany and New Zealand.

Harrogate Harriers committee member Issie Row said: Last year was a brilliant success and we’re excited that this year will be an even bigger event filled with food, drink and music. We’re also bringing back bespoke medals to celebrate runners completing this great achievement.

Race Director Mark Seymour added: We are conscious that with the cost of living crisis, we need to make our event great value, which is why with the help of Harmony Energy we have kept our entry prices at the same level as last year, and indeed the year before!

Peter Kavanagh, CEO of Harmony Energy, said: It’s a delight supporting this brilliant local event. It’s our 3rd year sponsoring, and each year we’ve seen more people take part and we know it will be another great event come June. I want to wish all those participating the best of luck.

For full details and to sign up for the event, which has a £19 entry fee (£17 for Affiliated Runners) and £3 for the Kids Fun Run, please visit the Race Best course page.