Keith Tordoff MBE on his campaigning to be Mayor of York and North Yorkshire 11 February 2024 Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp Email Keith Tordoff is the independent candidate to be the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire. Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ Advertising Latest Posts Keith Tordoff MBE on his campaigning to be Mayor of York and North Yorkshire 11 February 2024 Woman missing following a coach trip to York 8 February 2024 Lord Mayor opens York College’s new £5.5m Construction and Engineering Centre Extension 8 February 2024 Selby District Green Party announce Angela Oldershaw as their Parliamentary Candidate for Selby 8 February 2024 Harrogate’s Tourist Information Centre to move into the Royal Pump Room Museum 8 February 2024 Advertising