Harrogate Spring Water progress plans to build bottling plant on area of woodland

Harrogate Spring Water/ Danone have said that they have submitted a revised planning application to build a water bottling plant on an area of Woodland, The Rotary Woods.

The main change is the inclusion of a 2-acre area of a field to be planted with trees, and accessible to the public.

Currently the legal and planning arrangements for the proposed 2-acre site is not clear, particularly how it can be assured that it will be developed, and how it wouldn’t be then potentially used for a further development by Danone.

Outline planning permission for its expansion was given in 2017 by the Harrogate Borough Council Committee, but was opposed by community groups. That opposition remains.

</center)

The Reserved Matters application which the company has put forward to North Yorkshire Council contains details on the size and design of the expanded production facility as well as information on matters including landscaping.

To comment on the application please email planningcomments.har@northyorks.gov.uk

Quoting reference 20/01539/REMMAJ and saying if you support or oppose the application, along with reasons.