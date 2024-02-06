First Tickets Released for Ripon Theatre Festival

This year’s Ripon Theatre Festival will take place from Tuesday 2 – Sunday 7 July with five days and six nights crammed with events and activity. With interest in tickets expected to be high, six of the festival’s events will go on sale on Saturday 10 February 2024.

Highlights include Britain’s leading radical theatre company, Red Ladder, a cabaret act featuring the music of Victoria Wood and a return visit from Barrie Rutter OBE. This summer’s programme will see Newby Hall as a new location for festival favourites and open-air specialists Illyria and the garden at The Old Deanery will also provide the perfect backdrop for theatre al fresco as the venue for the festival’s Sunday night Shakespearean finale.

The first release of tickets includes Look After Your Knees a beautiful and touching one-woman show from up-and-coming artist Natalie Bellingham, Shakespeare’s Royals from Barrie Rutter (plus special guest), Looking for Me Friend – the Music of Victoria Wood and We’re Not Going Back – Red Ladder’s thought- provoking musical comedy set during the 1984/5 miners’ strike. Tickets also go on sale this weekend for open air family theatre at Newby Hall (The Adventures of Doctor Doolittle) and Shakespeare’s As You Like It at The Old Deanery.

Full details about all the festival’s plans including street theatre, pop-up events and free family activities will be announced at the official launch on Thursday 21 March. Tickets are already on sale for this event which features comedy cook, George Egg with his latest show Set Menu.

Tickets include the show, refreshments and festival information. See www.ripontheatrefestival.org for full information about all events.